Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 31,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 267,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.88. 529,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,177. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

