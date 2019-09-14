Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $19.64 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 22,825,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,901,382. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $274.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.