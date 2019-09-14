Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. 1,223,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.