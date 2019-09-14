Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.74. 1,375,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

