Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,576 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,485. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

