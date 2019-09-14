Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 15,204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 289.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 615,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $165.66.

