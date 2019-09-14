Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 3,644 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,440,000. Finally, Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.89. 3,426,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,223 shares of company stock worth $20,885,881. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

