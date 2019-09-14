Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $70.51. 7,922,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

