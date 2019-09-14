Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,996,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,186,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,137,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,721,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

