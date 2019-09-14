Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 698,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,542. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

