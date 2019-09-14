WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,736. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

