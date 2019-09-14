Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Nomura decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,042,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. 514,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,591. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

