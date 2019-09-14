Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 121.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at about $156,715,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 138,617 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 423,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.