Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WFCF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

