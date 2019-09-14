Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.95.

Shares of WHR opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

