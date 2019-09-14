Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.