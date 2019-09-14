Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Up 11.5% in August

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,242,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 671,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 715,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,489,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,916,000 after acquiring an additional 162,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 459,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,568. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wix.Com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.