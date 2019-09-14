WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 247.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 374.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 7.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 43.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 117,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,044. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

