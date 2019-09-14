WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in WPX Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 334,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,934. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

