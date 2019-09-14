WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.83. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 6,452,553 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPX. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,467,000 after purchasing an additional 535,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,833 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,131,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

