WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Rogers accounts for approximately 1.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Rogers stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.45. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,986. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.22. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

