WT Asset Management Ltd Has $39.19 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 141.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 12.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,398. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

