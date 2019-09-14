WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. LexinFintech comprises about 0.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 254.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 126,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

