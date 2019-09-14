WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 40,696 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WT Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,696 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $800,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,154,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,156,428. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares in the company, valued at $27,608,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock worth $54,566,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.