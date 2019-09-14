Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 1,050.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.14% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 94,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,529. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics. The company's lead investigational product candidate is oncology therapeutic XBIO-101 (sodium cridanimod) for the treatment of progesterone resistant endometrial cancer.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.