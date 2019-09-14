Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,612. The company has a market capitalization of $992.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $4,638,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,010 shares of company stock worth $9,378,508. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.