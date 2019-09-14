YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $4.40. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 100,663 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on YRCW. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.95). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

