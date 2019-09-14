Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.23 Million

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to report sales of $24.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.23 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $108.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $133.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,986,000 after buying an additional 2,446,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth approximately $12,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 86.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 561,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 430,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,723. The firm has a market cap of $556.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.73. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

