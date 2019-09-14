Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.89. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.75. 974,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.65. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

