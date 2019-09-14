Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.58. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 804,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.