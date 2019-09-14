Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. Bank of America upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 404,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,052,000.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

