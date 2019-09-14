Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report sales of $451.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.40 million and the highest is $458.28 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $443.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $439.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

In other news, COO Jason Eric Evans bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 318,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 202,617 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 188,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,667,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 138,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

