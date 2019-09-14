Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 1,072,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $210.82 million, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

