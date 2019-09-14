Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,161. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $12,809,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

