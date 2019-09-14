Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $592.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. Align Technology reported sales of $505.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

In related news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 687.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.47. 494,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $398.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

