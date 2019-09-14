Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,827. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.