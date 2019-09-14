Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 45,556,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,846,758. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

