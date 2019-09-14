Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Great Southern Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $824.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

