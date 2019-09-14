Zacks: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harrow Health an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HROW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harrow Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $36,855.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $133,055. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

