Zacks: Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hermitage Offshore Services an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Hermitage Offshore Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,626. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 658.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

