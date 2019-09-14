Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

IMUX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,769. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,731,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.