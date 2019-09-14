Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. 327,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.80. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,691,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 593,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after acquiring an additional 525,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 904.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 363,742 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Read More: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.