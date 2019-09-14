Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut 2U from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

TWOU traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

