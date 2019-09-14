Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

GNRC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 370,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,688,000 after purchasing an additional 969,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,478,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

