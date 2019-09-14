Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

