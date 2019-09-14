Zacks: TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 50,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,421,096.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock worth $4,157,200 in the last 90 days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,475,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 34,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $392.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

