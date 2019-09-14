Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

