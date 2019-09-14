Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.00 ($45.35).

ZAL has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €45.70 ($53.14). 347,687 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.96.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

