Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,296,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,870,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 166,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 550,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

