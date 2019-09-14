Zoomba Price Tops $0.0020 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $42,041.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zoomba has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00619736 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017688 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 21,280,639 coins and its circulating supply is 20,890,705 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

